Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 217,506 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.47% of Viavi Solutions worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 72,804 shares of company stock worth $803,713 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

