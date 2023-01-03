Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,119 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.76% of Portillo’s worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 280,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $545,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.