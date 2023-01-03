Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,128 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up approximately 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.05% of Super Micro Computer worth $30,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $354,780.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.