Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $24.83 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,379 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $24,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.