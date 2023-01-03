Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Cactus accounts for approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cactus were worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 930,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,813,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,449,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Up 0.3 %

WHD opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

