Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Lantheus comprises 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.44% of Lantheus worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,319,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,303. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.78. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.