Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 253,645 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,713,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.43% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $95,000.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $111.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

