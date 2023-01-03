Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,562 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.38% of Arvinas worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.