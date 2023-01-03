Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 58,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,082,321 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

