Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Short Interest Update

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Energem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENCPW opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Energem has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Energem by 517.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284,273 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Energem

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

