Energi Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $149,162.16 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00068138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003809 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,838,911 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

