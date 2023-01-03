Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,126,693 shares.The stock last traded at $17.31 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Enerplus Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 7.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enerplus by 656.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

