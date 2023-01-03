EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart Stock Up 0.9 %

EngageSmart stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,781. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.03 and a beta of 0.43.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 2.71%. On average, analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

