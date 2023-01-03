Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,400 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ennis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Trading Up 1.5 %

Ennis stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,492. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

