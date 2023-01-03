Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $11.65 on Tuesday, reaching $253.31. 3,087,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

