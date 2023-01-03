Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.