Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,270,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 22,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,813,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,773. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 102,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,132,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,793.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

