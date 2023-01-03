EOS (EOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.43 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, EOS has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $941.15 million and $62.43 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007790 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027580 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002414 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004272 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005033 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000978 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,078,801,220 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
