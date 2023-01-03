EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 606,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,939.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $41.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. EQB has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQGPF. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

