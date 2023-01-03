Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Trading Up 89,800%

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Rating) shares were up 89,800% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.17). Approximately 102,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,728,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Equiniti Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.80.

About Equiniti Group

(Get Rating)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.