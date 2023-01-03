Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 973,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,785. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 416.17 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,117,000 after buying an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,537,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 128,558 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,701,000 after acquiring an additional 425,275 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

