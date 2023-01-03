Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 973,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Shares of EQC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,785. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 416.17 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
