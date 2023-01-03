Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 973,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EQC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,785. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 416.17 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

About Equity Commonwealth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,117,000 after buying an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,537,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 128,558 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,701,000 after acquiring an additional 425,275 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.