Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Update

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

