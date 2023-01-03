Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
CLWT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
Institutional Trading of Euro Tech
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Tech (CLWT)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.