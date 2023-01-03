Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

CLWT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

