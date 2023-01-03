EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in EuroDry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EuroDry by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in EuroDry by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDRY. TheStreet downgraded EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of EDRY traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,086. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. EuroDry had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $15.81 million for the quarter.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

