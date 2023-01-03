European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 313,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,454. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About European Wax Center

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

