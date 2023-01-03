Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 135,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

