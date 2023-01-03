EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.20. EVE shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

EVE Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned approximately 1.00% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

