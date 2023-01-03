EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.20. EVE shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

EVE Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEXGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned approximately 1.00% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.