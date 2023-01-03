Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance

Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

