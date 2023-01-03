Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,096 shares of company stock worth $469,903 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. 10,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everbridge to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.