Evercore ISI Boosts Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $68.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Enovis stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 3,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 113.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $142.82.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,924,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.