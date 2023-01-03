EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.64. EVgo shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 10,939 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

EVgo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 30.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at $1,881,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

