EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.64. EVgo shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 10,939 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

EVgo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 30.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at $1,881,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

