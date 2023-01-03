Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $142.55

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.55 and last traded at $142.57, with a volume of 11796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after purchasing an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

