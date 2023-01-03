Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 762,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.20.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,733,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $590.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $638.87.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

