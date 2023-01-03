Family CFO Inc Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Family CFO Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 11,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,409. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.