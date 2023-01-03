Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 11,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.32. 77,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

