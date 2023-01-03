FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.20. 79,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.02. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

