Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,321.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($159.04) to £125 ($150.60) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.46) to GBX 9,890 ($119.16) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

