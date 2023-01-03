Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 9,190 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $130,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 187,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 27.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 30.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $559.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $672.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

