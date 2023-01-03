Fifth Third Bancorp Has $59.56 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Linde were worth $59,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $326.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.26. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

