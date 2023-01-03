Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $69,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $428.76 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.79 and a 200-day moving average of $370.58.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

