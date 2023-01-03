Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $56,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $245.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

