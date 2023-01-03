Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 17,555 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST opened at $456.50 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.37 and a 200-day moving average of $501.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

