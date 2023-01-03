Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,016 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $85,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.30.
