FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 31,310,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,020 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.73. 72,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,229. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $27.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

