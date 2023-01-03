Financial Contrast: Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) vs. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sapiens International and Confluent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 1 1 2 0 2.25 Confluent 0 6 6 0 2.50

Sapiens International currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.79%. Confluent has a consensus price target of $34.93, suggesting a potential upside of 64.29%. Given Confluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Confluent has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sapiens International and Confluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $461.04 million 2.20 $47.17 million $0.95 19.41 Confluent $387.86 million 15.80 -$342.80 million ($1.67) -12.81

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 11.15% 15.95% 9.30% Confluent -85.83% -55.60% -19.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Confluent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Confluent on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

