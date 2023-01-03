Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Decreases Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,778 shares during the quarter. Hartford Short Duration ETF makes up about 4.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $19,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Hartford Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HSRT opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.