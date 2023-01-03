Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

