Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

