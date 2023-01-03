Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

