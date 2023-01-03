Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEXD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fintech Ecosystem Development

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEXD. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter worth $355,000.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

